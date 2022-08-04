Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Mizuho

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

CERE stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 12,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,352. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

