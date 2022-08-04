Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,289 shares of company stock worth $333,299. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.