C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Trading Up 2.8 %
CFFI stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.43. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.
C&F Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.