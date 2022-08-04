C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

CFFI stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.43. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

About C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

