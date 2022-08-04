ChainX (PCX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $820,773.00

ChainX (PCX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $820,773.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00643660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035368 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

