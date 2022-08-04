Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.