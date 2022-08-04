Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $197.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.60.
Chart Industries Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:GTLS opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
