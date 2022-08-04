Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $197.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.