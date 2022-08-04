Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.60.
Chart Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of GTLS opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Is Roku A Buy Ahead of Earnings
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.