Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.