Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.68. 70,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,099. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.22.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.