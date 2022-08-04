Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.68. 70,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,099. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.