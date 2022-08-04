Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.