Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Plans $2.32 None Dividend

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.32 per share on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CHK traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

