Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $152.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,217. The company has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.