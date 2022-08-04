Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $122,935.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00005548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,647.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00128695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

