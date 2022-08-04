China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.38.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
