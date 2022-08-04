Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,585.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,347.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,429.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

