Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.20

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $113.06 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003954 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.