Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.