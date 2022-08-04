Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.