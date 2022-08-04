Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.79.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

