Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. 12,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after buying an additional 108,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

