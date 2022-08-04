Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Up 0.1%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.80 ($0.43). 902,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 838,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.43).

Circassia Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.40. The company has a market cap of £148.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3,550.00.

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

Further Reading

