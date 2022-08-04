Citigroup Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $210.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.