Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 336,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,622,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.