Citigroup Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $170.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %
ANET stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
