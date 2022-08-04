Citigroup Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $170.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

ANET stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

