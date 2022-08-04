Clarus Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

CLAR opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Clarus has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

