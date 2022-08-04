Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $124.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,449,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.