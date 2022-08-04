Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.50

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 1905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.
A number of research firms recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.38.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
