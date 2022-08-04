Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.50

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 1905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,409,000. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 154,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 148.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

