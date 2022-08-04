Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. B. Riley has a “Maintains” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.4 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.