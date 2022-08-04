CloakCoin Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $766.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015860 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,871,844 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.