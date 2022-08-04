CMC Financial Group Acquires Shares of 154,661 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CMC Financial Group owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 345,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 179,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.77. 61,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

