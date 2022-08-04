CMC Financial Group Acquires Shares of 9,346 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.1% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,433. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.78.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

