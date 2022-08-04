CMC Financial Group Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.56. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,338. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.49 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

