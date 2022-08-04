CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Cut to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CMC Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCX stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £701.87 million and a PE ratio of 984.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.01. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 99.72%.

About CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($367.38).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

