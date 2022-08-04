Cobak Token Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,790,638 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

