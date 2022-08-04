Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.53. 587,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 39,987.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 395,879 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in Coca-Cola by 41.5% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,124,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 329,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 66.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 789,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

