Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Cognex updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 22,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,396. Cognex has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cognex by 93.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cognex by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,084,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after buying an additional 158,970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 11.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after buying an additional 122,327 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $7,634,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $6,753,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

