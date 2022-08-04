Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Cognex updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognex Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,396. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. Cognex has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.