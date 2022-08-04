Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Cognex Stock Down 0.1 %

CGNX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,396. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

Insider Activity

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

