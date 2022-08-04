Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $109,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,977,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $177,306,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 157,148 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 5,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.