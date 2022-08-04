Coin98 (C98) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $104.01 million and approximately $42.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

