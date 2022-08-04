CoinLoan (CLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $459,221.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for $17.95 or 0.00078489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $35.01 million and approximately $459,221.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00631469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035408 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

