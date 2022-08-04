Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

