Collateral Pay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,259.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $133,993.98 and $1,259.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00632997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035279 BTC.
Collateral Pay Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
