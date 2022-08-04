Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.48% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.