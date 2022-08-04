Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 254,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,408,756. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

