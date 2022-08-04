Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Comerica were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 1,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,738. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

