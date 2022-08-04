Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

CYH opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 220,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

