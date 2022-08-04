Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 1.9 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 532,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $13,154,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

