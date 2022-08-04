Comparing Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 973.38 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -8.00 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.82 $29.10 million $0.15 6.60

This table compares Gold Reserve and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Gold Reserve on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

