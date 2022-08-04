Comparing KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -6.11% -7.72% -5.84% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for KVH Industries and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KVH Industries presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.38%. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.09%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $171.77 million 0.91 -$9.76 million ($0.56) -14.75 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Two Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries.

Summary

Tailwind Two Acquisition beats KVH Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

