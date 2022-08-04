Comparing Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.81 N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.97 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -28.04

Analyst Recommendations

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smart for Life and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 490.95%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68%

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

